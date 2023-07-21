Islamia University Bahawalpur chief held with drugs, videos of students, officials

BAHAWALPUR: The Baghdadul Jadid police arrested Islamia University Bahawalpur’s chief security officer and allegedly recovered ice (crystal meth) and aphrodisiacs from his possession along with a number of objectionable videos of officials and students of the university from his two mobile phones.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of SI Muhammad Afzal Nawaz, a car was signaled to stop at a picket of Baghdadul Jadid police. On seeing the police, the car driver attempted to return but the policemen intercepted the vehicle. Police searched the car and found 10 grams of ice andaphrodisiacs from his possession. The driver introduced himself as IUB Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, a resident of Muhammadia Colony, Bahawalpur.

The FIR further alleged the suspect’s two mobile sets had numerous objectionable videos and pictures of women in them. The suspect admitted to using and selling ice and that the objectionable pictures and the videos were of the officials of IUB’s various departments and girl students, the report further said.

Baghdadul Jadid SHO Abid Hamid told Dawn that the police had searched the car of Ejaz Shah on intelligence-based information. He said the police were active to eliminate drug peddlers from educational institutions.

When Dawn approached IUB spokesman Shehzad Khalid for the version of the university, the mobile phone calls as well as WhatsApp messages did not get any response.

However, Dawn learnt that Syed Ejaz Shah, a retired army major, was employed several years ago in the university by the former vice chancellor. The IUB website also mentions him as the chief security officer of the university.

Meanwhile, police claimed that two drug traffickers, including a woman, were arrested in Yazman and Head Rajkan for possessing drugs.

They said 1 kilogram 500 gram charas and 20 grams crystal were recovered from Muhammad Sarwar while 300 gram heroin was recovered from Aqeela Zainab.

The Saddar police of Bahawalpur arrested one Jabir alias Shaira and recovered 5.4kg charas from him. The suspects used to supply narcotics in several educational institutions.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023