DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

SHRC team visits damaged Hindu temple near Sindh’s Kandhkot

Our Correspondent Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 10:08am
SHRC Board Member Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani greets community members while visiting Dera Sawal Shah Darbar at Ghouspur - Kandhkot, the temple that recently came under attack by dacoits. — Twitter
SHRC Board Member Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani greets community members while visiting Dera Sawal Shah Darbar at Ghouspur - Kandhkot, the temple that recently came under attack by dacoits. — Twitter

SUKKUR: A delegation of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) visited Sanwal Shah Mandir in Siyano Ogahi village near Kandhkot town on Wednesday and inquired representatives of the minority community about the attack on their worship place carried out by dacoits a week ago.

The delegation comprising minority member Sukh Dev Hemnani, complaint officer Ghulam Yaseen Sheikh, and legal adviser Mohsin Sajad inspected the damage to the temple’s edifice and met with notables of Bagri, low caste Hindu community, and villagers.

Sukh Dev told media persons that the commission had taken notice of deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, especially, in Kandhkot-Kashmore and sent them to Kandhkot to review the situation and submit a report on the sorry incident.

“We have met with members of the Kandhkot and Ghouspur Panchayats and have taken into account their concerns over law and order,” he said, adding the delegation had also called on Kashmore SSP.

Hindu family migrates to India

A five-member Hindu family have left their hometown, Kandhkot, and moved to Lahore from where they have planned to go to India.

Sanjay Kumar along with his family members, wept before media persons as he bid adieu to his Hindu relatives and Muslim friends and neighbors and said “we do not want to leave our motherland, but the worsening law and order situation in Kandhkot-Kashmore has compelled us to leave Sindh for India.

Hindu Panchayat seeks security

Members of Hindu Panchayat called on Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad on Wednesday and expressed serious concerns over security threats to the minority community and their religious places in upper Sindh.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...
Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...