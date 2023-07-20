SHRC team visits damaged Hindu temple near Sindh’s Kandhkot

SUKKUR: A delegation of Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) visited Sanwal Shah Mandir in Siyano Ogahi village near Kandhkot town on Wednesday and inquired representatives of the minority community about the attack on their worship place carried out by dacoits a week ago.

The delegation comprising minority member Sukh Dev Hemnani, complaint officer Ghulam Yaseen Sheikh, and legal adviser Mohsin Sajad inspected the damage to the temple’s edifice and met with notables of Bagri, low caste Hindu community, and villagers.

Sukh Dev told media persons that the commission had taken notice of deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, especially, in Kandhkot-Kashmore and sent them to Kandhkot to review the situation and submit a report on the sorry incident.

“We have met with members of the Kandhkot and Ghouspur Panchayats and have taken into account their concerns over law and order,” he said, adding the delegation had also called on Kashmore SSP.

Hindu family migrates to India

A five-member Hindu family have left their hometown, Kandhkot, and moved to Lahore from where they have planned to go to India.

Sanjay Kumar along with his family members, wept before media persons as he bid adieu to his Hindu relatives and Muslim friends and neighbors and said “we do not want to leave our motherland, but the worsening law and order situation in Kandhkot-Kashmore has compelled us to leave Sindh for India.

Hindu Panchayat seeks security

Members of Hindu Panchayat called on Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad on Wednesday and expressed serious concerns over security threats to the minority community and their religious places in upper Sindh.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023