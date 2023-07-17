After reports of attack on Hindu place of worship, 400 policemen deployed for temples’ security in Sindh

Following reports of an attack on a Hindu place of worship in the Ghouspur area of Sindh’s Kashmore, police authorities have deployed 400 police personnel for the security of Hindu temples across the province, according to an official statement.

The move comes a day after the media reported that a gang of dacoits had attacked a place of worship belonging to members of the Hindu community during the early hours of the morning.

According to police, the place of worship is not a temple itself but a small room adjacent to the house of a landlord.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samo and Larkana Ranger Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh told Dawn that armed men had “stormed into” the landlord’s house because he had not paid “protection money to them” for the last six months.

However, Jacobabad General Hindu Panchayat president Lalchand Seetlani and other office-bearers said the attack was launched on the Radha Swami Darbar Temple and condemned the incident.

Initial reports also mentioned the use of rocket launchers in the attack.

In view of the situation, security at Hindu temples across Sindh was put on a high alert on the directives of Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, a police statement said, adding that 400 policemen from various ranges and districts were deployed for the security of the temples in the province.

These policemen were deployed for temples’ security for a period of two months and would perform their duties on an administrative basis, according to the statement.

It further said the Sindh IG had asked members of the Hindu community to ensure cooperation with the police.

“The protection of minorities is also a responsibility of police,” the statement quoted him as saying.