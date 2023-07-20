Brother turns out to be killer of three girls in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three slain sisters’ brother who allegedly killed them after influenced by a PUBG game at Thermal Power Colony.

On Tuesday, thermal security sergeant Ejaz’s daughters Fatima (7), Zahra (8) and Areesha were found dead with their throats slit open in a vacant quarter of the Thermal Power Colony.

City DSP Rehan Rasool Afghan said Basit allegedly killed his three sisters and later threw them in a vacant quarter. Police said they had registered a case against him and he was a soldier.

He said the suspect was influenced by PUBG game and he confessed to killing his sisters.

Basit called the police that his sisters were missing and then searched them along with the team.

The bodies were sent to Chakwal for burial.

Further investigation is under way.

DROWNING: A four-year-old girl was feared drowned in Ganesh Wahh canal near city area while throwing garbage in it here on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122 said Anaya took garbage from her house and went to throw it in Ganesh Wah canal near her house but did not come back. Rescuers are yet to retrieve the body.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023