Bulls return to PSX as shares gain over 1,200 points on hopeful IMF outlook

After turning in a depressed performance for three consecutive sessions, bulls returned to the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares gained more than 1,200 points in intraday trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1272.13, or 1.8 per cent, to stand at 71,929.77 points at 4:27pm from the previous close of 70,657.64. Finally, the index closed at 71,902.09, up by 1244.45 points or 1.76pc from the previous close.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, observed, “The market is gaining momentum after correction of 3pc during the last 3 days.”

He added that the investors “were optimistic” regarding the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the upcoming “investor friendly budget”.

A US department spokesperson on Thursday highlighted the robust US support for Pakistan’s endeavours and extended support for the country’s efforts with the IMF when a journalist questioned the US rationale for helping Islamabad rebuild its economy.

“When it comes to efforts to stabilise its economy, we support those efforts, including reaching an agreement with the IMF,” said the US official while rejecting the suggestion that Pakistan may use the funds for its missile programme.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the rally to a rise in foreign buying at the stock market “as per national clearing statistics”.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, attributed the bullish momentum to the news of Saudi delegation’s visit to the country.

He also highlighted that the lower inflation numbers have led to an “improved sentiment in market after a correction over the past few days”.

Previously, data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the country’s consumer price inflation slowed to 17.3pc in April.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital Limited, echoed the same sentiments. He said, “Fresh buying after the recent profit-taking at the PSX during the past couple of days is fuelled by optimism from the upcoming visits of the Saudi investors and IMF team”.

Additionally, he said that easing of inflationary pressure helped propel the bullish momentum.