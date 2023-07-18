DAWN.COM Logo

Ton-up Shakeel helps Pakistan stretch lead in Galle Test

AFP Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 03:22pm
Saud Shakeel (L) celebrates 150 runs as his teammate Naseem Shah watches during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18. — AFP
Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the third day play of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. — AFP
Saud Shakeel stood unbeaten on 161 as Pakistan extended their lead to 77 against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Tuesday.

The tourists reached 389-8 at tea with Shakeel and Naseem Shah, on one, frustrating the opposition bowlers in Galle with an unbeaten stand of 43.

Shakeel, a left-hander who started the day on 69, reached his second Test ton before lunch to take Pakistan past Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 312.

The Sri Lankan bowlers hit back with wickets in the second session but Shakeel, who got his 150 in style playing an aerial drive over backward point for four, stood firm to get past his previous Test best of 125 not out. He was dropped twice, on 93 and 139.

Earlier Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Agha Salman, who soon fell stumped to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis on 83.

The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman’s departure.

The day started late due to rain, which affected play on the previous two days, prompting officials to re-adjust the session timings.

