Ex-minister’s son killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD: The son of PML-N leader and former cabinet minister, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, died in a road accident late on Monday night.

Police said the former minister’s son, Hanza Tariq, was travelling in a 4x4 vehicle along 7th Avenue when he met with an accident.

According to police, Hanza lost control of the vehicle when he swerved to avoid a motorcyclist who suddenly came in his path. The vehicle overturned and rolled a couple of times before coming to rest along the greenbelt.

Hanza is said to have sustained multiple injuries in the crash and died after being shifted to hospital. His body was later received by the family, police said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023