DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2023

LHC orders Rs5,000 fine for helmet violators

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the city traffic police on Monday to impose a fine of Rs5,000 on motorcyclists who fail to wear a helmet.

Justice Shahid Karim also instructed the traffic police chief to establish rules to increase the fine, and the court will issue an order regarding it.

The judge stated that motorcyclists would start complying when they are issued a Rs5,000 fine for disregarding the helmet-wearing requirement. The judge ordered the police to conduct a 10-day awareness campaign before enforcing the higher fine on motorcyclists.

Furthermore, the judge instructed traffic wardens to avoid causing congestion on the roads while checking for rule violations.

Justice Karim also took notice of rainwater accumulation in the newly constructed Kalma Underpass for the Central Business District (CBD) during the initial monsoon spell in the city.

The judge summoned the housing secretary and the chief executive officer of the CBD authority for the next hearing.

The judge remarked that the chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority should have resigned immediately as the first rain exposed the underpass’s poor drainage system.

Additionally, the judge requested a report from the deputy commissioner regarding the damage caused to houses near the CBD underpass due to the rainwater accumulation.

The judge was presiding over public interest petitions concerning environmental and water issues.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...
Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...