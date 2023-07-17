DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2023

58 suspects involved in May 9 riots sent to military courts: minister

Our Correspondent Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 10:23am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir says cases against 58 arrested suspects involved in May 9 incidents have been sent to military courts while hundreds of others have also been arrested and cases against them are under trial in civil courts.

He says eight cases have also been registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan for his involvement in May 9 incidents and he will be arrested when time comes.

The provincial minister stated this on Sunday while addressing a press conference at Faisalabad along with Health Minister Dr Muhammad Akram, Minister for Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir after holding a meeting with the administration regarding security arrangements for Muharram.

Mr Mir said Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had issued directions to police to not to fire at May 9 protesters and not a single bullet was fired anywhere in Punjab on that day. Even the army did not fire a single bullet during the attacks on the Jinnah (Corps Commander) House (in Lahore) or the GHQ (in Rawalpindi) while a number of policemen were injured during attacks, he added.

All the four ministers took briefing from the Faisalabad commissioner and from the commissioners of Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions on a video link regarding arrangements for Muharram.

FIGHT IN MARRIAGE: A man died and five others were injured during a fight between the families of the groom and the bride during a wedding at Chak 278-GB on Satiana-Jhumra Road, Faisalabad. The reason behind the clash could not be confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Mohabbat Ali (33) while the injured were identified as Lal Muhammad (55), Fateh Bibi (60), Muhammad Akram (45), Akbar Ali (70) and Muhammad Ali (50). The injured were shifted to the Satiana Rural Health Centre.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...
Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...