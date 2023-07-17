58 suspects involved in May 9 riots sent to military courts: minister

TOBA TEK SINGH: Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir says cases against 58 arrested suspects involved in May 9 incidents have been sent to military courts while hundreds of others have also been arrested and cases against them are under trial in civil courts.

He says eight cases have also been registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan for his involvement in May 9 incidents and he will be arrested when time comes.

The provincial minister stated this on Sunday while addressing a press conference at Faisalabad along with Health Minister Dr Muhammad Akram, Minister for Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir after holding a meeting with the administration regarding security arrangements for Muharram.

Mr Mir said Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had issued directions to police to not to fire at May 9 protesters and not a single bullet was fired anywhere in Punjab on that day. Even the army did not fire a single bullet during the attacks on the Jinnah (Corps Commander) House (in Lahore) or the GHQ (in Rawalpindi) while a number of policemen were injured during attacks, he added.

All the four ministers took briefing from the Faisalabad commissioner and from the commissioners of Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions on a video link regarding arrangements for Muharram.

FIGHT IN MARRIAGE: A man died and five others were injured during a fight between the families of the groom and the bride during a wedding at Chak 278-GB on Satiana-Jhumra Road, Faisalabad. The reason behind the clash could not be confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Mohabbat Ali (33) while the injured were identified as Lal Muhammad (55), Fateh Bibi (60), Muhammad Akram (45), Akbar Ali (70) and Muhammad Ali (50). The injured were shifted to the Satiana Rural Health Centre.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023