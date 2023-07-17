JUI-F decides to start preparations for elections

ISAMABAD: The central executive council of JUI-F on Sunday decided to start preparations for upcoming general elections.

The two-day meeting of the central council was presided over by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The Maulana expressed concern over conflicting statements issued by senior officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan over cross-border terrorism issue. He said that the two brotherly Islamic countries should take the path of mutual understanding for the overall betterment of the region.

Later talking to media, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that his party had suggested that there should be contacts between the two countries at political and military levels to improve the situation.

“To maintain mutual trust between the two countries, it is essential to continue working relations,” Maulana Haidari said, adding that Afghanistan and Pakistan need peace and stability.

He said the council would continue its meeting on Monday to finalise its strategy for upcoming general elections.

Sources in the party said that the party chief Maulana Rehman expressed the confidence that general elections would be held on time.

Meanwhile, JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghori said that various proposals for participation of the party in general elections were discussed.

“The recommendations of the constitutional committee were also presented in the meeting, which were largely related to expanding the scope of the membership drive,” the spokesman said. The meeting was atte­nded by Maulana Qamar­uddin, Maulana Salah­uddin, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Khalil Ahmed, Maulana Ghulam Qadir, Mufti Abrar Ahmad Khan, Advocate Jalaluddin and Mufti Rozi Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023