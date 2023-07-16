Three killed in Khuzdar accident

KHUZDAR: Three passengers were killed and 30 injured when a Karachi-bound coach overturned at the Quetta-Karachi national highway near Bela, on Saturday.

Levies officials said that the coach coming from Quetta met with the incident after the driver lost control of the steering due to speeding.

Three people were killed on the spot. They were identified as Nazar Ali, Abdul Ghani and Nadir Khan.

The wounded, including women and children, were taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment. Some of them were later referred to Karachi considering their serious condition.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023