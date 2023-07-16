DAWN.COM Logo

Minister hints at Fazl’s candidature for country’s president

Our Correspondent Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 06:58am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief and his father Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s candidate for the country’s president.

He said the component parties of PDM would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-month performance.

He stated this while talking to mediapersons during a visit to Bandkorai grid station accompanied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company chief executive officer Sardar Arif Sadozai.

Mr Mahmood said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the National Assembly was going to complete its tenure in August. However, he said it was the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the date for polls.

The minister insisted the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had pushed the country into economic quagmire while ‘toeing’ the anti-state policies, but the present government had ‘saved’ the country from default.

Mufti Asad blames PTI govt for economic crisis

He said the government had ‘successfully’ restored the trust of the international community.

Mr Mahmood said the PTI government was removed through a constitutional method, but PTI chairman Imran Khan insisted he was ousted through a conspiracy.

He said the PTI chief, during his three and a half years at the helm, had repeatedly claimed that he was fighting corruption, ‘but in fact record corruption had been committed during his tenure’.

He said that the present government had restarted the mega projects, which were shelved by the PTI regime. “Work on upgradation of Ratta Kulachi and Bandkorai grid stations would start soon.”

He said that the 66KV Bandkorai grid station was being upgraded to 132KV, which would help permanently resolve the problem of low voltage in the area.

Earlier, Pesco director grid construction Sardar Aslam Gandapur briefed the federal minister and Pesco CEO about the progress of work on upgradation of Bandkorai grid station.

Meanwhile, Pesco chief executive officer Sardar Arif Sadozai said that the upgradation of the 66KV Bandkorai grid station to 132KV would be complete in about three months’ time. Talking to Dawn, he said that upgradation of the Bandkorai grid station and construction of new Dera Ismail Khan-II grid station would help resolve the problems of low voltage and tripping.

He said that a new grid station would also be inaugurated in Gul Imam area of the neighbouring Tank district.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Contrary to what one might assume, the gambit used for these scams is pretty simple — exploit the vulnerabilities of the poor, naïve, uneducated and the fearful.

