Fazl upset with ‘N’ over PPP huddle in Dubai

PESHAWAR: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday expressed displeasure over recent meetings held between the top leadership of PML-N and PPP in Dubai.

Speaking to reporters, he said questions were being raised within the alliance regarding the ‘scheduled’ meeting between the two major government allies.

“PML-N is a part of PDM. How is it possible if it was not a scheduled huddle,” he wondered, asking why the PDM was not taken into confidence regarding the huddle with the PPP, which was not part of the alliance.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan in April last year, the JUI-F chief revealed that his party was against the no-trust vote as it favoured street protests to compel the then-PTI government to step down. However, the PPP, PML-N and other opposition parties said the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan was ready to be tabled, he added.

Claims former spy chief had offered him Senate chairmanship

Maulana Fazl also claimed that former spy chief retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, in a meeting with him, offered him the membership and chairmanship of the Senate, but he refused the offer since the former general “wanted a change within the system”.

When asked about the trial of civilians in military courts, Mr Fazl said the military itself was a complainant in that case. “The military is a complainant in the cases against those involved in attacks on installations on May 9, 10 and it wants a trial of suspects in their [military] courts,” Mr Fazl replied.

According to the PDM chief, the hurdles in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were removed and the foreign reserves had also increased. He said there were issues with price hike, but after these developments in the financial situation, the prices of daily commodities would also drop.

The JUI-F chief questioned the “international support” for PTI chief Imran Khan. “Those who desecrate our religion [Islam], those who burn [copies of the] Holy Quran are raising voices for Imran Khan. We put up a serious fight against him [Imran Khan] and we [also] fought against the recognition of Israel,” the JUI-F chief claimed.

Maulana Fazl said that the tenure of the National Assembly would end within a month and an interim set-up would be appointed ahead of polls. In an apparent reference to the PTI’s vote bank, Maulana Fazl hoped that the “nation would not push the country towards destruction”.

The term of the National Assembly, along with the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, is set to expire on August 12 and elections are required to be held in October this year.

He, however, said that it was only the parliament which could extend the NA’s term.

“[The] PDM is not a political alliance and it has made it clear that it will leave the government after the assembly’s term. We will have to go for polls,” the JUI-F chief said.

Attacks on JUI-F leaders

While talking about attacks against the JUI-F leadership in Bajaur and other tribal districts, the party chief said 18 religious scholars were targeted in attacks over the past 18 months in Bajaur and some five active members, including public representatives, were targeted in North Waziristan.

“Why Al Qaeda and Daesh [the militant Islamic State group] could not be eliminated,” he questioned. The JUI-F said that security issues were the domain of the military and the army discussed such issues only with the prime minister.

He also stated that the country remained in the western group for 75 years and it was not allowed to utilise its resources.

He said there was a “possibility” that Asia would lead the global economic system in the future as he favoured a shift from the west towards Asia.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2023