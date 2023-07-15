DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Strikes at British airport likely to hit holiday travel

Reuters Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 07:06am
British Airways, Easyjet and TUI aircraft are parked at the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. — Reuters
British Airways, Easyjet and TUI aircraft are parked at the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. — Reuters

LONDON: Workers at Britain’s No.2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end of July and in early August, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year for summer holidays.

European travellers are already on high alert over worries about air traffic control problems arising from both the reduced air space available due to the Ukraine war, plus staffing issues and industrial action at some locations.

The Unite trade union said around 950 Gatwick workers, including ground staff, baggage handlers and check-in agents, would walk out in a pay dispute for four days from July 28-Aug 1 and then another four days from Aug 4-8.

“Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport,” Unite said in its statement.

Gatwick, about 48 kilometres south of London, said it would support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.

The contracts concerned in the dispute were between airlines and third party contractors including Menzies Aviation and DHL Services, the airport said.

Key hub

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, Gatwick’s biggest airlines include easyJet, TUI and British Airways.

EasyJet said further talks between its ground handler DHL and Unite were taking place next week.

“We urge them to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” the airline said.

British Airways said its ground handling agent GGS was working with the union to resolve the issue “as a matter of urgency”, while Menzies Aviation said it had invited Unite back to the table to try to reach a deal.

Concerns over air traffic control delays already prompted easyJet to axe 2 per cent of its summer flight schedule, mostly from Gatwick, on Monday.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...