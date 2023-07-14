DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

99pc work on poll reforms complete: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, which met for the third day in a row on Thursday, has completed almost all of its work, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, hoping that a consensus proposal would be ready by the next week.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Tarar said that 99 per cent of the work had been completed and there were only a few clauses that required more discussion.

He said all parties agreed on the proposed rectifications.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had objected to a few points, which could be resolved soon.

Tarar says contentious issues to be taken up on Monday, leading to draft bill meant to ensure transparent elections

Sources earlier told Dawn that the government planned to amend the elections laws and a bill was expected to be tabled during the farewell session of the assembly to be held later this month.

The draft of the proposed law is presently under consideration by the special parliamentary committee on electoral reforms headed by former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee was expected to finalise the draft suggesting some key changes to election laws in its meeting on Thursday.

However, Mr Tarar said that the contentious issues needing further discussion would be examined on Monday, leading to a consensus draft of the bill meant to ensure transparency in electoral processes.

He said the best thing about Thursday’s meeting was that a consensus was reached on the things that were not agreed upon earlier.

He said the proposal to make parliament the supreme authority in matters relating to dissolving a party or the membership of a party member instead of the Supreme Court had already been dropped by the committee.

He said Senator Syed Ali Zafar of PTI had informed the panel that he would give his suggestions on the remaining issues.

Mr Tarar, however, made it clear that the pending issues were not of political nature but more of legal and technical nature.

A participant in the meeting told Dawn that the pending issues included examining the pros and cons of postal ballot. He said the panel would also see whether the code of conduct for polls should be framed.

“The code of conduct had been framed by the Supreme Court, which does not have the jurisdiction,” he said.

Asked about the proposal to dissolve the National and provincial assemblies days before the expiry of their terms, he said it was a political decision and the committee was examining only the proposed amendments to the Elections Act.

The in-camera meeting of the parliamentary committee was also attended by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Senator Taj Haider, MNA Afzal Dhandla, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Dr Fehmida Mirza and the Election Commission’s secretary. Senator Syed Ali Zafar of PTI joined via a video link.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

LEST we forget amid the euphoria over the new $3bn IMF loan, Pakistan, with 23 bailouts, has been the most frequent...
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...
Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...