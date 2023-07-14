DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

Trials for Asian Champions Trophy start

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 10:30am

LAHORE: The two-day trials to select the Pakistan hockey squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy started here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The first day of the trials saw the 32 probables undergo different tests in four sessions under the supervision of selectors Kaleemullah, Nasir Ali, Shakil Abbasi and Raheem Khan.

Following the trials, an 18-member squad will be finalised for the tournament, which is set to be held in Chennai, India from August 3-12.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has sought permission from the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination for the national side to be allowed to travel to India, its secretary Haider Hussain said while addressing reporters.

Haider hoped that the ministry will respond positively, adding that the PHF was prepared at its own level and that it would carry out all the required processes to secure Indian visas for the players.

The official lamented that the federation was unable to arrange a preparatory tour for the Pakistan players to get match practice ahead of what would be a high-profile tournament.

He said that the PHF would need Rs40 million to organise such a tour but its financial situation didn’t allow that. The secretary said the body was also struggling to rope in sponsorships.

Haider, however, was hopeful that the players and coaches would ensure Pakistan put up a good show.

The official hoped Pakis­tan being awarded the hosting rights for an eight-team Olympic qualifying tournament from January 13-21 next year would help the sport in the country.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

