Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

Land fraud case: Imran’s sister granted bail before arrest

Our Correspondent Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 07:18am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad anti-corruption special judge Muhammad Aslam Bhatti on Thursday granted bail before arrest till July 24 to Uzma Khan, a sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) over alleged fraudulent transfer of 300 kanals in Athara Hazari tehsil of district Jhang.

The court also sought record of the case from the Anti-Corruption Establishment on the next hearing.

An Athara Hazari naib tehsildar and a patwari were arrested by ACE two days ago.

Ms Uzma appeared before the court along with her husband, Ahad Majeed Khan.

Her counsel, Chaudhry Mushtaq Ghic, told the reporters that the FIR was registered on fake charges as Ms Uzma was just a purchaser who had bought the land from a Kashmiri family that had been allotted the land about 10 years ago.

He asked if the allotment was wrong why action was not taken against the sellers in the last one decade.

Meanwhile, a Faisalabad ACE team raided the house of a former PTI MPA from PP-113, Mian Waris Aziz, on Wednesday night to arrest him but he was not found home.

It is to be mentioned that he had addressed a press conference some weeks back and announced quitting the PTI but even then the ACE was after him for his alleged involvement in corruption.

ACCIDENTS: A man died when his car collided with a trailer early in the morning on M-3 near Samundri interchange in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 identified the deceased as Saifur Rehman (50), a resident of Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, who was on his way to Lahore. He lost control of the car due to dizziness early in the morning.

As a result of the accident, he died on the spot.

In another accident, a bus hit a man when he was crossing the road near Khurrianwala, Faisalabad.

As a result, he was seriously injured and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Ahmad (40), a resident of Faisalabad.

ROOF COLLAPSE: Four workers were injured critically when the roof of a powerloom factory caved in near Qadirabad Chowk in Ghulam Muhammadabad locality of Faisalabad on Thursday.

The roof was being repaired when it collapsed.

Rescuers, factory workers and the locals removed the debris of the roof and rescued them.

The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammadabad.

They were identified as Tayab Qamar (80), Muhammad Salim (57), Shafqat Mahmood (52) and Shakil Ahmad (50).

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

