FIA plea against denial of Parvez’s remand rejected by Lahore court

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the denial of physical remand for former chief minister Parvez Elahi by a judicial magistrate in a case of unexplained banking transactions.

The FIA had arrested PTI President Parvez Elahi in the case and presented him before the magistrate to request his physical remand.

However, the magistrate denied the agency’s request and sent Mr Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

In its appeal, the FIA argued that the magistrate’s decision was not based on the facts and asked the court to overturn the decision and grant physical remand of the PTI leader. The sessions court, however, dismissed the appeal.

In a separate development, a special court issued show-cause notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Camp Jail for not executing the robkar (release order) of Mr Elahi in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Elahi’s lawyer informed the court that the jail officials did not accept the robkar issued by the court for the petitioner’s release.

Judge Ali Raza issued show-cause notices to the jail officials, seeking an explanation for the defiance of the court’s bail granting order.

The judge had granted post-arrest bail to Elahi on June 20 in the illegal appointments case.

