KPT official stabbed to death by daughter at Karachi’s Lalazar home

KARACHI: A senior official of the Karachi Port Trust was stabbed to death in his official home in Lalazar in the small hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

Inspector Pervez Solangi, the SHO of the Docks police station, said that Atiq Rehman, 45, was killed by his 25-year-old daughter, Hiba, late on Monday night.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to complete medico-legal formalities.

The SHO said that the deceased was a grade-18 officer at the KPT.

He said that his daughter was taken into custody and during initial grilling she claimed that her father tried to strangle her but she resisted, got a knife and stabbed him.

The SHO said that she expressed her remorse over the incident. She alleged that her father used to beat her over petty issues. She said she had also tried to end her life in the recent past.

The police said that the victim had married again after his first wife passed away. The suspect was from his first wife, they added.

Elderly woman found murdered

The body of an elderly woman was found in her Landhi house, police said on Tuesday.

Area SHO Rizwan Patel said the victim was living alone, while her married daughter was living in the same neighbourhood with her in-laws.

He said her relatives found the body, which also bore marks of torture. They told the police that she was bludgeoned to death by a thief, who also took away her LCD.

The SHO said that no other valuables including jewellery were taken away.

He suspected that there might be some other motive behind the killing.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023