PTI ex-lawmaker’s house raided in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) accompanied by the police raided the house of former PTI MNA Fazal Mohammad Khan in Sheikhabad area here on Tuesday in a case related to illegal appointments in the education department, sources said.

They, however, said the former parliamentarian was not present at the house when the ACE personnel reached there for his arrest.

According to ACE assistant director Sehat Ali, a case had been registered against two former MNAs, including Fazal and Anwar Taj, former provincial ministers Fazal Shakoor Khan and Arif Ahmedzai, and former MPA Khalid Khan over illegal appointments in the education department.

The sources said the raiding team returned empty-handed after they failed to find Fazal at his house.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023