PM wants foolproof arrangements in place ahead of possible flooding in rivers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The directives come as many cities in Punjab are expected to receive spells of heavy rain over the next 24 to 48 hours, while Chenab and Ravi rivers will be flooded due to an incessant downpour in India’s northern states, which has increased the water discharge towards downstream areas.

A day earlier, at least 95 people, including five Rangers personnel, stran­ded near Ravi and Tawi rivers were rescued as water in the rivers rose to dangerous levels.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, the premier directed authorities to prepare for timely and safe evacuations. He also told authorities to spread awareness among the people in affected areas that could potentially be affected.

He appreciated Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for the timely evacuation and assistance of the people trapped by flood water.

“I, along with the whole nation, pay tribute to the country’s dutiful personnel,” PM Shehbaz added.

Later in the afternoon, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the flood situation in the province was under control, adding that the water flow in all the rivers was steady.

He said a medium-ranged flood discharge of 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs was gauged in the Chenab river at Khanki and Qadirabad. “However, the rest of the rivers are gauged at normal ranged water flow.”

Naqvi added that the Punjab government was taking updates from irrigation and other departments after every six hours.

Over 300 people rescued in Narowal

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Harmat Ali told Dawn.com that over 300 people along the Ravi river in Narowal had been rescued and moved to safer locations.

Rescue operations underway in several villages along Ravi river on Monday. — photo by Abid Mehmood

He said 60 people, including five women, were working in the fields on the other side of the Ravi river when they noticed the rising water level. Rescue teams responded swiftly and mov­ed them to a safe location.

Similarly, 51 people, including women and children, were rescued in the Dhariwal village. Ali said four people were moved to safer locations in Chandianwali village while 186 residents of neighbouring villages were also rescued.

Earlier, a state of emergency was imposed in Narowal, approximately 15km west of the international border, as authorities expected high water flows in Ravi river.

Heavy rains forecast over next 24 hours

In its latest forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority said medium to high-level flooding was expected in Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers and their nullahs in Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Being, Palkhu and Basantar over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Flows are likely to remain within water channels, with probable impact only on low-lying areas adjacent to riverbanks,” it said.

The NDMA said wind/thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall were expected in North/Northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Sargodha divisions.

Urban flooding was expected in municipal areas such as Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala, while landslides were predicted in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The authority also said that rains were predicted in Sindh’s Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Badin, Larkana, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad. Similar forecasts were made for Peshawar, Islamabad, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Killa Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela.

Separately, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) predicted medium to high-level flooding in the Ravi river at Jassar. “Moderate level flooding is expected in the nullahs of Ravi during the next 24 hours,” it said.

River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is at medium-flood level, while all the other major rivers are flowing at their normal flows, the FFD added.

It further stated that light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper catchments of River Sutlej up to 5,000 feet.

The FFD also forecast widespread rain and thunderstorm at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places over the upper catchments of the Sutlej River.

80 deaths so far

The monsoon system which started on June 25 has so far resulted in the death of 80 people while 142 were injured, NDMA said in its latest situation report.

Four deaths and nine injuries were reported over the last 24 hours in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The deaths were caused by roof collapses and lightning.

So far, Punjab has witnessed the highest number of deaths during the rains, with the provincial death toll at 49.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 20 deaths, followed by six in Balochistan, two in Sindh and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rain was recorded in Mithi in Sindh (68 mm). In Punjab, Narowal received the highest amount of rain (36mm), while KP’s Shinkiari received 42mm of rain.