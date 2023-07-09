Daily Jang senior reporter goes missing in Karachi after being ‘taken away by police’

Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang, has gone missing in Karachi after he was picked up — allegedly by police and men in plain clothes — in the early hours of Sunday, a colleague said.

Daily Jang News Editor Ali Kamran told Dawn.com that Askari was returning home along with another person after attending a marriage ceremony in the Mehmoodabad area, when his car was intercepted by a police van and another white vehicle at the Malir Expressway near Baloch Colony at around 12:15am.

Kamran said that the teenager accompanying Askari was not taken away but his mobile phone was. The teenager then narrated the entire incident to Kamran, who then contacted top police officials, the editor recalled.

Kamran added that Askari had introduced himself to the unidentified men but the “policemen allegedly misbehaved with him, pushed him to the ground and then forcibly took him away”.

Stating that the police visited the spot, Kamran said he was with the reporter’s family at their home, who were unaware why Askari had been taken away by the police.

Meanwhile, Korangi Industrial Area Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Ahmed Khan told Dawn.com that he visited the site of the incident at around 1:30am after he received a call from the Daily Jang editor.

He further said that the case falls within the jurisdiction of the Baloch Colony police station and not his as the incident took place there.

Another senior police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said he would not give an “official comment right now but just trying to track him.”

Separately, the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) issued a press release condemning Askari’s “abduction by uniformed men”.

The statement, issued by KUJ General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, stated that it was “extremely concerning that armed men publicly kidnap journalists [while] the administration and the government remain silent spectators”.

Quoting the statements of KUJ President Ejaz Ahmed, Vice-President Nasir Sharif, Jamali, Joint Secretary Talha Hashmi and all members of the executive council, the press release said they have demanded the Sindh government to recover Askari without any delay and the incident be investigated.

“Action should be taken against the officials of government forces involved as there are reports that Syed Mohammed Askari has been picked up by men in uniform,” the press release said.

It also reiterated its demand to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon to recover Askari.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas also voiced his concern on the “yet another journalist […] kidnapped”.

“No wonder why Pakistan [is] among the five most dangerous countries for reporting in the world,” he remarked.

Geo News Managing Director Azhar Abbas also strongly condemned the “abduction of senior reporter Mohd Askari by police and security agencies”.

Arab News Journalist Naimat Khan quoted the president of the Education Reporters Association as saying that Askari had been “kidnapped by uniformed and plain-clothed men from Qayyumabad”.

He urged provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to direct the police to “ensure the earliest possible recovery of Askari”.