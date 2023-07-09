DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2023

Daily Jang senior reporter goes missing in Karachi after being ‘taken away by police’

Imtiaz Ali Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 02:10pm
File photo of Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang. — Photo courtesy Twitter/smaskari
File photo of Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang. — Photo courtesy Twitter/smaskari

Syed Mohammed Askari, a senior reporter for Daily Jang, has gone missing in Karachi after he was picked up — allegedly by police and men in plain clothes — in the early hours of Sunday, a colleague said.

Daily Jang News Editor Ali Kamran told Dawn.com that Askari was returning home along with another person after attending a marriage ceremony in the Mehmoodabad area, when his car was intercepted by a police van and another white vehicle at the Malir Expressway near Baloch Colony at around 12:15am.

Kamran said that the teenager accompanying Askari was not taken away but his mobile phone was. The teenager then narrated the entire incident to Kamran, who then contacted top police officials, the editor recalled.

Kamran added that Askari had introduced himself to the unidentified men but the “policemen allegedly misbehaved with him, pushed him to the ground and then forcibly took him away”.

Stating that the police visited the spot, Kamran said he was with the reporter’s family at their home, who were unaware why Askari had been taken away by the police.

Meanwhile, Korangi Industrial Area Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Ahmed Khan told Dawn.com that he visited the site of the incident at around 1:30am after he received a call from the Daily Jang editor.

He further said that the case falls within the jurisdiction of the Baloch Colony police station and not his as the incident took place there.

Another senior police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said he would not give an “official comment right now but just trying to track him.”

Separately, the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) issued a press release condemning Askari’s “abduction by uniformed men”.

The statement, issued by KUJ General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, stated that it was “extremely concerning that armed men publicly kidnap journalists [while] the administration and the government remain silent spectators”.

Quoting the statements of KUJ President Ejaz Ahmed, Vice-President Nasir Sharif, Jamali, Joint Secretary Talha Hashmi and all members of the executive council, the press release said they have demanded the Sindh government to recover Askari without any delay and the incident be investigated.

“Action should be taken against the officials of government forces involved as there are reports that Syed Mohammed Askari has been picked up by men in uniform,” the press release said.

It also reiterated its demand to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon to recover Askari.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas also voiced his concern on the “yet another journalist […] kidnapped”.

“No wonder why Pakistan [is] among the five most dangerous countries for reporting in the world,” he remarked.

Geo News Managing Director Azhar Abbas also strongly condemned the “abduction of senior reporter Mohd Askari by police and security agencies”.

Arab News Journalist Naimat Khan quoted the president of the Education Reporters Association as saying that Askari had been “kidnapped by uniformed and plain-clothed men from Qayyumabad”.

He urged provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to direct the police to “ensure the earliest possible recovery of Askari”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

The India-Pakistan conflict’s human toll is tragic and ongoing, and the impact of this attrition on individuals caught in the crossfire is relentless.

Opinion

Editorial

Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...
Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...