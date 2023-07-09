DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2023

Dir residents protest construction of police lines on ‘their’ land

A Correspondent Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 07:05am

LOWER DIR: Residents of Walai Kandao here area on Saturday held a demonstration against the police department for ‘grabbing’ their lands for construction of the police lines in the region.

The residents blocked the Timergara-Munda Road for some time and chanted slogans against the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, resident Ahmad Zeb Yousafzai alleged about 200 kanals of land owned by people had been used for construction of the police lines in Walai Kandao. He said the landowners had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which had decided the case in their favour.

He said despite the court decision, construction work on the building had not stopped. He demanded of the government to implement the court order.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub Khan has promised doing away with the prolonged power outages and low voltage and supplying power to upper parts of Jandol within a month or two.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, he said a JI delegation led by him had met the superintendent engineer of Peshawar Electric Supply Company in Swat recently, who had promised to provide power poles and transformers for Jandol area within a month.

The former lawmaker said installation of new transformers would also help resolve the problem of power tripping due to overloaded transformers in Kambat, Darangal and Miskini Darra union councils. He said presently people of these union councils were being supplied electricity on alternate days due to overloaded transformers.

The JI former lawmaker pointed out that standing crops and vegetables had dried due to closure of the Balambat irrigation channel in the name of improvement and extension for last two years.

He said the JI delegation had also met with the executive engineer irrigation, who had promised expediting the construction work on the channel.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

The India-Pakistan conflict’s human toll is tragic and ongoing, and the impact of this attrition on individuals caught in the crossfire is relentless.

Opinion

Editorial

Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...
Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...