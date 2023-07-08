PM seeks OIC strategy as rallies condemn sacrilege in Sweden

ISLAMABAD: Thou­sands of people rallied in the streets as the country observed Youm-i-Taqaddus-i-Quran (Sanctity of the Holy Quran day) on Friday in response to calls given by the government, as well as religious organisations and political parties, inclu­ding the opposition Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf, to protest the act of desecration committed in Sweden.

“The Holy Quran is our red line,” chanted protesters, who in some places held placards calling for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador and severing of diplomatic ties with Stockholm. Swedish flags were also burned during the demonstrations.

Pakistan’s imports from Sweden were worth aro­und $311 million in 2021, while exports amounted to $194m, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Separately, in a conversation with the Organisa­tion of Islamic Coopera­tion (OIC) secretary general, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the body to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

Talking to Hissein Ibra­him Taha, he appreciated the OIC chief’s role in articulating Ummah’s concerns and demands about the Islamophobic trends and incidents. In their Friday sermons, clerics and religious scholars highlighted the sanctity of the Holy Quran and condemned the Stockholm incident.

Referring to the recurring incidents of desecration of Holy Quran, Mr Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the wilful and provocative acts, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide, according to a PM Office statement.

PM Shehbaz stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz said the nation stands united when it comes to the Holy Quran, noting that not only Pakistanis but the entire Muslim world was concerned over the vile act. He said, “Holy Quran is in our hearts” and added that “the Holy Quran is not only a recitation for us but a guideline for living”.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, the premier underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN secretary general and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023