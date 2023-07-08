DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi mayor imposes rain emergency for two days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 09:54am

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday imposed a rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in view of the expected rains during the next two days.

He also directed that all the relevant departments of the city’s municipal administration would remain open round the clock, including on holidays.

The mayor instructed the heads of all departments related to the rain emergency to be present in their respective offices along with their staff.

He also asked to keep the necessary machinery and equipment ready to meet any situation in the rain, warning that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officials who failed to perform their duties diligently.

While talking to Dawn, he said that an extraordinary arrangement had been made to drain out the rainwater in the city, as the Met Office had given a forecast of heavy to moderate rains during the next two days. “All required staff will remain present in the field on Sunday as well,” he added.

He said that the cleaning of the storm water drains and small drains was in progress to ensure the timely drainage of rainwater, adding that he had also ordered the immediate removal of filth along the drains.

The mayor said that plastic shopping bags were one of the biggest reasons behind the choking of drains.

He said that there was rain in certain parts of the city, including Shah Faisal Town and Malir, on Friday evening, and he did not find rainwater accumulating in any of these areas during his visit.

The mayor said that the pumps meant to drain out the accumulated water were ready to be used in case it rained heavily. He said that the machinery and other equipment of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were also kept on standby to meet any emergency during the rain.

He said that the staff of KMC, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) were on alert in every part of the city.

KWSB to get about three dozen vacuum trucks

Mayor Wahab on Friday said that 12 suction, as many jetting and 10 hybrid vehicles, commonly known as vacuum truck, would soon be handed over to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to help the utility staff in opening the choke points of sewage lines in the city.

Besides, he said that two mobile workshops had also been handed over to the KWSB to improve its system.

He said this during a visit to a factory that manufactures machinery and equipment for the water utility.

KWSB Chief Executive Officer Syed Salahuddin, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Karamullah Waqasi and other officers and elected representatives were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023

