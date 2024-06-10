Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president missing: presidency

Reuters | AFP Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 10:25pm
Malawi’s re-instated Vice President Saulos Chilima speaks at a press conference at his private residence in Lilongwe on February 5, 2020. — AFP/File
Malawi’s re-instated Vice President Saulos Chilima speaks at a press conference at his private residence in Lilongwe on February 5, 2020. — AFP/File

An aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi’s presidency said on Monday.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” Malawi’s Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 09:17am, it said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02am, according to the statement.

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered regional and national forces to conduct an “immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft”, the statement said.

Chakwera, who was due to travel to the Bahamas for a working visit, has since cancelled his trip.

In 2022, Chilima was stripped of his powers when he was arrested and charged with graft over a bribery scandal involving a British-Malawian businessman.

Last month, a Malawian court dropped the charges after Chilima attended several court appearances.

Last month, a helicopter carrying Iran’s then-president Ebrahim Raisi and other officials disappeared for several hours before it was confirmed that it was involved in a “crash upon landing” in the mountainous Varzaqan region of the country under poor weather conditions.

Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati and others were also onboard the convoy, which comprised three helicopters, of which the other two landed safely.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Approaching budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2024

Approaching budget

Many are sceptical of the premier and finmin of translating their words into well-defined actions in the budget. Will they prove their doubters wrong?
A fresh start?
10 Jun, 2024

A fresh start?

After a decade of acrimony and mistrust, it is natural to tread carefully. But the ball is in India’s court. Backchannel and Track II diplomacy can be revived.
Hidden cams
10 Jun, 2024

Hidden cams

THE Digital Rights Foundation has drawn attention to a disturbing trend that seems to only be ballooning instead of...
Enduring friendship
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

Pakistan will have to deliver on its promises to China of fool-proof security, and crack down on corruption.
Silencing dissent
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

Reports of an internet firewall, which reportedly aims to replicate the Great Firewall deployed by China to police internet traffic, are alarming.
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...