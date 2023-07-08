ATC grants interim bail to Imran’s sisters

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan, in four criminal cases relating to the May 9 riots.

The other day, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 22 PTI leaders and workers including the sisters of Imran in the May 9 cases registered with the Sarwar Road police including the attack on Jinnah House.

The court allowed the bail to both sisters till Aug 8 subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Separately, the court allowed post-arrest bail of former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema’s wife Rabia Sultan and 20 other suspects in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court denied post-arrest bail to 324 other suspects in the same case.

The court dismissed a bail petition of PTI worker Sanam Javed for non prosecution.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, following the property’s vandalisation during the May 9 riots involving PTI leaders and workers.

