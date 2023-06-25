DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 25, 2023

Policeman among five booked in Karachi for killing dog of rare breed

Naeem Sahoutara Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 10:12am

KARACHI: Police have booked five men, including a constable, for killing a dog of a rare breed in a Hill Park neighbourhood.

The Ferozabad police booked constable Ali Hassan Shah of Brigade police and four private people — Mustafa, Waheed Kohati, Ali and Khalid Attockwala — under Sections of 429 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 429 pertains to “mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees”.

It says “whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox, whatever may be the value thereof, or any other animal of the value of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with both”.

The Section 34 pertains to “acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention”.

Additional District and Sessions’ Judge (East) had ordered the police to record statement of complainant Riaz Hussain and register a case if cognizable offence was made out.

The complainant told Dawn that the police had arrested Mustafa and Kohati while three other men, including constable Shah, were still absconding.

The complainant said he had been working as a waiter at different hotels in the Hill Park neighbourhood for the past 40 years.

He said a female teacher at the Punjab Allied School had gifted him a puppy of a rare breed called ‘Majorca Shepherd’.

Mr Hussain said he kept and raised the puppy for two years and named it Joji, adding that Constable Shah and Mustafa had asked him to give them the dog days ago, but he refused.

“Upon my refusal, they (suspects) abused me and threatened me by saying that the days of the dog have been numbered,” said the complainant, adding that on the night of Feb 9 he went to sleep and the next morning he found his dog missing.

The dog’s owner said later he found the dog’s body wrapped up in a piece of cloth with its throat slit.

Earlier, he had approached the Ferozabad police to lodge an FIR, but the officials refused.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Legal questions
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Legal questions

The decision to court-martial civilians is no frivolous matter.
The exodus
25 Jun, 2023

The exodus

WHEN the state’s relationship with its people is defined by despair and fear, the latter barrel towards sunnier...
Lal Masjid again
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Lal Masjid again

This is not the first time the Lal Masjid brigade has been involved in such transgressions.
Modi goes to D.C.
Updated 24 Jun, 2023

Modi goes to D.C.

The reasons why the US is courting India are obvious.
Beyond mandate
24 Jun, 2023

Beyond mandate

IT is another significant milestone in the annals of litigation involving land — specifically, the wholesale...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2023

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S chief minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, knows exactly how to keep the fickle-minded legislators...