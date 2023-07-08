DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 08, 2023

World Bank okays $46m financing for KP healthcare

Amin Ahmed Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 10:35am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $46 million in financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen Centred Service Delivery Project to “promote the access to child health services in selected districts of the province.”

The project will also support both supply and demand side interventions to improve health service delivery in the province, as well as the operations of citizen-centric administrative facilitation centers in tribal districts, according to a news release issued by the World Bank’s Resident Mission in Islamabad on Friday.

The WB’s resident mission said that public service delivery in tribal districts, including in the health sector, had been weak and that many areas had little or no access to basic services.

It said around four years after the merger of Fata-KP, tribal districts continued to suffer from lack of services and poor local administration.

Says health service delivery in tribal districts weak

The missions said that the targets related to the local governance and institutional reforms, local administrative capacity to deliver basic services, and key financial investments continued to lag.

“With the current fiscal challenges, it is likely that the expected reforms and improvements in service delivery will be challenging, resulting in further marginalisation of vulnerable segments of population in tribal districts, especially women and children,” it said.

The WB’s resident mission said around 300,000 children under the age of two would benefit from the “child welfare grants.”

“To mitigate the financial barriers associated with the use of these services, families of these children will receive Rs12,500, spread over five visits, for attending the health awareness sessions and growth monitoring of their child,” it said.

In the news release, World Bank country director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said that the project would support the KP government in expanding the provision of child wellness grants targeted at mothers provided they attended health awareness sessions.

“It will also help improve access to quality child health-related services,” he said.

Mr Najy Benhassine said that the project would also support the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government in adoption of the one-window operation model of the citizen facilitation centres to promote essential service delivery to the local population.

He said the CFCs, in addition to provision of Child Wellness Grants, offered vital services to the local communities such as registration services, including recording of birth, death, marriage, divorce and family registration.

He added that 560,000 people would utilise the services provided at CFCs.

Meanwhile, Task Team Leader for the project Amjad Zafar Khan said that the project would facilitate the transition of the programme to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bridging the continuity of the activities under the 40 CFCs already established with the support of the federal government.

He said that conflict and militancy had impacted service delivery and infrastructure in tribal districts, and around 340,000 families were displaced following interventions against militants in five tribal districts of those areas.

“Families in crisis-affected areas moved out because of significant damage to infrastructure, lack of social services, and economic shocks such as loss of livelihood and a reduction in earnings that led to insufficient food consumption and undesirable coping strategies,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...
Jenin incursion
07 Jul, 2023

Jenin incursion

ANOTHER day, another massacre. This is the violent reality that perpetually confronts the Palestinian people. While...
Urban flooding
Updated 07 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding

Pakistan's collapsing cities need vibrant and administratively autonomous elected local govts for better urban management.
Fixed matches
07 Jul, 2023

Fixed matches

MUCH like the rug was pulled from under the PTI-led government in Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly now...