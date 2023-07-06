DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Rupee loses steam as dollar regains Rs2.5

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 06:59am

KARACHI: After staging an IMF-induced spectacular rally of 3.8 per cent overnight, the rupee lost steam and depreciated by Rs2.56 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the first trading day after the long Eidul Azha holidays, the local currency appreciated by Rs10.55 against the greenback amid optimism that the government reached a staff-level agreement for $3 billion stand-by arrangement with the IMF.

The agreement is yet to be approved by the Executive Board of the IMF scheduled to meet on July 12.

However, currency analysts were sure that speculative elements have entered the market to benefit from the short-lived sentiments.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported the dollar’s weighted average closing price at Rs277.41 compared to Rs275.44 on Tuesday, an appreciation of Rs1.97. However, the bankers said the dollar rose by Rs2.56 to Rs278.

The SBP governor in an interview with a state-run TV channel said the IMF agreement will bring economic stability and boost export and remittances.

Many analysts doubt that the prevailing positive sentiments will last for a longer period since the foreign exchange reserves position is still precarious while the debt servicing requires $25bn in FY24.

The open market remained calm with a slight increase in dollar price. The dollar was traded at Rs281 compared to Rs280 a day earlier. The trading was thin and the sentiments in the open market were a mere reflection of interbank rates.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...