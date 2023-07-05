Police attack case: Parvez’s bail plea dismissed as not maintainable

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday dismissed as not maintainable a post-arrest bail plea of former chief minister Parvez Elahi in a case of attacking a police team that raided his house to arrest him in an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the ACE had not made the arrest of Elahi in the case wherein he sought bail.

He said the bail petition of the former chief minister was premature.

At this, Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar dismissed the bail petition as not maintainable.

Ghalib Market police registered the case against Elahi and others on charges of hurling stones and petrol bombs on the teams of police and the ACE.

The police alleged that dozens of people attacked the personnel and protected Elahi from being arrested in the case.

A counsel for Elahi argued that the police implicated the petitioner in the case on political grounds. He said the petitioner was not even present at his house when the police and ACE officials raided his residence.

The counsel pointed out that the petitioner had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case, however, the same was dismissed for non-prosecution after he was arrested in another case. He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

Bail denied: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday denied post-arrest bail to 11 PTI workers and granted the relief to six others, in a case of torching the PML-N’s Model Town office during the May 9 riots.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions on Tuesday. Model Town police had registered the case against the PTI leadership and workers for attacking and burning the PML-N office during the violent protests in the city on May 9.

Separately, the judge adjourned post-arrest bail petition of PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case.

A counsel appearing on behalf of Ms Rashid sought more time to advance his arguments on the bail petition.

The judge allowed the request and adjourned the hearing till July 8.

Another ATC extended the judicial remand of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in Shadman police station attack case till July 18 with a direction to the investigation officer to submit the challan against the suspect. Earlier, the police brought the senator to the court from the Camp Jail on expiry of his previous 14-day judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2023