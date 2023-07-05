DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan to play T20 series in England in May next year

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 07:05am

LAHORE: World champions England will start their 2024 home season with a four-match T20 International series against Pakistan in May before the teams participate in the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

According to an announcement made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday, England will host Pakistan from May 22-30. The matches will be played in Leeds (May 22), Birmingham (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and London (Oval, May 30).

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by West Indies and the United States.

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Prior to the Australia event, Pakistan had hosted England for a seven-match T20 series in Karachi and Lahore which the tourists won 4-3.

Before arriving in the UK, Pakistan will play a three-game T20 series against the Netherlands and two-match T20 series against Ireland, details of which will be announced in due course.

In addition to the men’s side, Pakistan women’s squad will also tour England in May 2024 for three T20 Internationals and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures.

The tour will commence with the first T20 in Birmingham on May 11 followed by matches in Northampton (May 17) and Leeds (May 19). Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford will stage the three ODIs on May 23, 26 and 29.

After the Pakistan series, England will host Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the ECB announced on Tuesday.

England play three Tests each against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

The English summer ends with a three-match T20 series and five ODIs against Australia in September, said the ECB.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2023

