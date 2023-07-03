DAWN.COM Logo

BNP plans wheel-jam strike today

Saleem Shahid Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 09:17am

QUETTA: The opposition Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has announced a wheel-jam strike across the province on Monday (today) in protest against the worsening law and order situation in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district.

The BNP-Mengal secretary general Waja Jahanzeb Baloch said all national highways linking Balochistan with other provinces would be blocked during the strike.

“No vehicles would be allowed to ply on highways and roads in all cities and towns of Balochistan to register our protest for not taking steps to ease the situation in Wadh by the government,” he said, asking transporters and goods companies as well as people not to come on the roads on Monday.

Additionally, protest rallies are scheduled to take place throughout the province on July 8.

During the press conference, BNP leaders Prince Musa Jan, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Musa Baloch, and Sanaullah Baloch were also present.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023

