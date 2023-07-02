DAWN.COM Logo

Six militants killed in Tank, N. Waziristan, says ISPR

Bureau Report Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 07:00am

PESHAWAR: Six militants were killed in separate operations carried out by the security forces in Tank and North Waziristan districts, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) on Saturday.

An intense exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the Manzai area of Tank at midnight, where security forces “effectively engaged terrorists’ location”.

Resultantly, three terrorists were killed, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the ISPR stated.

Another fierce encounter between troops and terrorists took place in the Razmat area of North Waziristan, where security forces killed three terrorists, according to the ISPR.

“The killed terrorists remained actively invol­ved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement claimed. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The statement read that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. It added locals “appreciated the operation” and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces killed four alleged militants, including a key commander and also wounded three suspects in intelligence-based operations in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023

