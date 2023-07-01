DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2023

West Indies miss out on Cricket World Cup for first time after Scotland loss

AFP Published July 1, 2023 Updated July 1, 2023 08:19pm
Dejected West Indies players leave the field after they lost a World Cup qualifying match against Scotland in Harare on Saturday. — Photo courtesy ESPN Cricinfo
Dejected West Indies players leave the field after they lost a World Cup qualifying match against Scotland in Harare on Saturday. — Photo courtesy ESPN Cricinfo

The West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time as the two-time champions slumped to a seven-wicket thumping by Scotland at the qualifying event on Saturday.

The Caribbean side, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare.

Shai Hope’s men have zero points with only two matches remaining in the Super Six stage in Zimbabwe after previous defeats by the hosts and the Netherlands.

“There is not one thing I can put my finger on. We let ourselves down in the entire tournament,” said captain Hope.

“The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation.

“Cannot expect to wake up one morning and be a great team.”

The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first One-Day International win over their opponents.

“A really important win. We know the importance of every game,” said Scottish skipper Richie Berrington. “Playing for the World Cup is as big as it gets. The boys were outstanding.”

They now sit just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two to qualify for the 10-team event, ahead of their final two games against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Dutch two days later.

“Should be another great game (against Zimbabwe). All to play for still,” added Berrington. “Two important points on the line, so should be a good test against them at home in Bulawayo.”

Scotland’s fast start

The damage was done early on by the Scottish seam bowlers as they reduced the Windies to 81-6 after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Young all-rounder Brandon McMullen dismissed the West Indies top three of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Shamarh Brooks and finished with 3-32 from nine overs.

Scotland’s spinners kept the squeeze on despite a brief fightback from Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd was brilliantly caught by Safyaan Sharif off the bowling of Mark Watt for 36 and Holder was trapped lbw by Chris Greaves three balls later, as the Windies lost their last four wickets for 23 runs.

Holder sent back Scotland opener Christopher McBride from the very first delivery of the Scots’ innings to give his team hope.

But a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between McMullen and Matthew Cross put Scotland firmly on course for victory.

McMullen holed out off Shepherd for 69 but the game was already all but won.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein removed George Munsey with 20 required, leaving it up to Cross to guide Scotland home with an unbeaten 74 from 107 balls.

The West Indies had previously played at every World Cup, winning the first two editions in 1975 and 1979.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

The fact is, the SBCA has become a cesspool of corruption where anything is possible for the right price.
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...