PM Shehbaz to attend July 4 SCO virtual summit on Modi’s invitation

APP Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 07:32pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday.

The FO said the CHS moot, the highest forum of the SCO, will be held in videoconference format on July 4 (Tuesday).

“The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the prime minister of India in his capacity as the current chair of the SCO,” the press release reads.

It added that PM Shehbaz’s participation “illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region”.

The FO said leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states in the forthcoming CHS.

It added that the CHS will also welcome Iran as a new SCO member this year.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Indian city of Goa last month to attend the SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

“As far as the Kashmir issue, bilateral issues between Pakistan and India and the responsibilities of multilateralism are concerned, my conclusion after the trip is that it is a productive and positive decision to participate in the event,” he had later said about his trip while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

