Exporters promised hassle-free meat export

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:51am

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad has assured exporters that all obstacles in the way of export of beef, mutton and poultry meat will be removed.

The assurance was given in a meeting between a delegation of meat exporters and the minister which was also attended by Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar and Veterinary University Vice Chancellor Naeem Ahmad.

The minister was quoted as saying that despite being the fourth largest country in the livestock production, Pakistan’s share in the world Halal meat trade was nominal.

He pointed out that the lack of a dairy economic processing zone was the main reason behind the failure of not getting a proportionate share in the world halal meat trade worth around $2000 billion.

Govt eyes special livestock zone in Bahawalpur division

He said that Punjab province is the major contributor in the livestock sector in the country and keeping in view its role, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has desired to establish a special livestock zone in Bahawalpur division.

Mr Anwar, on the occasion, assured the delegation that a one-window facility would be guaranteed for the meat exporters so that they could export maximum beef to China and other countries and earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

Currently, the country’s meat exports are worth $290 million but livestock experts believe that Pakistan can earn Rs50bn annually by exporting halal meat and Rs40bn by exporting sacrificial animals on Hajj.

The livestock sector is an important source of income and livelihood for millions of people in the country and it has a strong infrastructure for the production and export of halal meat with a large number of slaughterhouses and processing plants. The government has already drafted a policy for the development of the livestock industry to make it a major halal food export sector.

Food security, poverty reduction and increase in national income are among the key targets of the policy.

The sector employs more than 8 million farmers with only 4 percent annual growth rate. The sectoral growth has been inconsistent in the past and the government plans a double-digit growth by 2025 with the help of private investment.

The government also plans to boost the number of farm animals, which currently lie at 120 million, by importing quality semen from abroad for producing animals that can produce more meat and milk.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

