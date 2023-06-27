DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2023

Injured Williamson not giving up on World Cup

Reuters Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 07:33am

WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson has not given up on playing a part in New Zealand’s 50 overs World Cup campaign but said he was taking his recovery from a right knee injury on a week-to-week basis.

The elite top-order batsman suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April.

Williamson said he was making progress but ensuring the knee mended properly was his overriding priority ahead of getting back on the pitch at the World Cup in India in October-November.

“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” he said on Monday.

“I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it probably can become a little bit daunting.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate.”

Williamson’s batting helped New Zealand to the final of both the 2015 World Cup in Australia and the 2019 edition, where they lost to hosts England in a dramatic Super Over.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 6,554 ODI runs and is New Zealand captain in both short formats, said any training he was doing was “elementary” at the moment and he looked forward to getting back into the nets.

“Probably more for sanity and changing things up ... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training,” he said. “Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure.”

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...
Revised budget
Updated 26 Jun, 2023

Revised budget

Though just a few days are left before the rescue facility expires on June 30, there is still enough time to seal the deal
Mind the gap
26 Jun, 2023

Mind the gap

TO celebrate the infinitesimal improvement in Pakistan’s ranking on the global gender gap index would be ...
Putin’s new challenge
26 Jun, 2023

Putin’s new challenge

IT was a weekend development that plunged Russia into a huge domestic crisis. The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group...