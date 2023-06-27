DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2023

FO hands over demarche to American diplomat over US-India joint statement

Abdullah Momand Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 12:17am
A picture of US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer. — Picture courtesy United States of America, Department of State US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan website
A picture of US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer. — Picture courtesy United States of America, Department of State US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan website

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer and handed over a demarche to him over the joint statement issued by the United States and India which called on Islamabad to take action against extremists based in Pakistan.

US President Joe Biden had laid out a red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House last week where the two countries sealed major defence and technology deals as Washington bets big on India as a counterweight to China.

In an apparent bid to use the visit to further India’s agenda against Islamabad, a joint statement issued by the two heads of state had called on Pakistan to crack down on extremists that target New Delhi.

“[The two leaders] strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” the statement said.

Today, the Foreign Office (FO) said, the US deputy chief of mission was summoned and Pakistan’s concerns and disappointment at the “unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the joint statement” were conveyed to him.

“It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan,” the FO statement said.

It was also emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and US was progressing well and that an enabling environment centred around “trust and understanding” was imperative to further solidify Pakistan-US ties, the statement added.

In an earlier statement, the FO had said the reference to Pakistan in the statement was “contrary to diplomatic norms and has political overtones”.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have also criticised the joint statement.

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised budget
Updated 26 Jun, 2023

Revised budget

Though just a few days are left before the rescue facility expires on June 30, there is still enough time to seal the deal
Mind the gap
26 Jun, 2023

Mind the gap

TO celebrate the infinitesimal improvement in Pakistan’s ranking on the global gender gap index would be ...
Putin’s new challenge
26 Jun, 2023

Putin’s new challenge

IT was a weekend development that plunged Russia into a huge domestic crisis. The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group...
Legal questions
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Legal questions

The decision to court-martial civilians is no frivolous matter.
The exodus
25 Jun, 2023

The exodus

WHEN the state’s relationship with its people is defined by despair and fear, the latter barrel towards sunnier...
Lal Masjid again
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Lal Masjid again

This is not the first time the Lal Masjid brigade has been involved in such transgressions.