Surge in demand exposes power system’s fragility

LAHORE: A sudden increase in electricity demand amid heatwave-like conditions across the country damaged a huge number of transformers, compelling people in Punjab and other parts of the country to brave prolonged outages in sweltering summer.

The massive damage to transformers due to an overloaded power transmission and distribution system caused a huge financial loss to several power distribution companies (Discos), especially the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), in Punjab, according to official sources.

A senior energy ministry official, who did not want to be named, told Dawn that recently a very tough situation was faced in terms of equipment.

“During this period, the system overloaded due to a sudden increase in demand, which once climbed to 30,000 megawatts in peak hours (mainly) because of an increase in the use of air conditioners, causing damage to a huge number of transformers (100kV, 200kV, etc.) across the country,” he said.

Though he could not give an exact figure, he said the number of transformers damaged due to overloaded system was “massive”.

Separately, Lesco Board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mian Nauman said on Sunday that 200 transformers had to be replaced within five hours after several transformers developed faults due to increasing demand.

“Our [Lahore’s] demand, which was 4,000MW last year, has now reached 6,000MW,” he told reporters at a press conference.

The sudden rise in power consumption due to a change in weather caused a shortfall of over 6,000MW, as a couple of days earlier the demand in the peak hours hit 30,000MW.

To a question, the energy ministry official explained that the duration of power suspension increased because Discos were not allowed to start repair or replacement work before obtaining shutdown permit, which was made mandatory to ensure safety of linemen and other staff.

Since the standard operating procedures for removing and replacing faulty transformers were not being followed in true letter and spirit in the past, many workers (linemen, etc.) on duty lost their lives, the official said.

However, power shutdowns on the pretext of development works had been stopped with an immediate effect across the country, he said.

