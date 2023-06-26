DAWN.COM Logo

Asad Qaiser’s family reaches UK following ‘raid’ on house

A Correspondent Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 09:30am

SWABI: The family of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has reached the United Kingdom, sources in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf told Dawn here on Sunday.

They said the decision to travel to the UK was taken due to prevailing precarious situation in the country and what they said targeting of PTI leaders and workers since the May 9 mayhem following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“The decision was kept to the family and was taken by Mr Qaiser’s brother, former MPA Aqibullah Khan, and others,” the sources said.

It was not clear from where Mr Qaiser’s family members boarded the flight, but the plan to leave Pakistan was kept secret to avoid any trouble, the sources said, adding the former NA speaker would stay in the country to face the court cases as well as provide unwavering support to Imran Khan at a time when various former parliamentarians had said adieu to PTI.

The sources said the decision was taken after the excise and taxation department officials recently raided Mr Qaiser’s residence in Marghuz, and took away two vehicles, which were later returned.

Mr Qaiser had condemned the raid as violation of the sanctity of the boundary and basic human rights and Pakhtun traditions. He had vowed to continue struggle until true democracy, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution were restored in the country.

SHOT DEAD: A former police constable was killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car when he was travelling on the service road of the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway in Yar Hussain village area on Sunday, police said.

Officials said Ali Murtaza had been dismissed from the police service, but he had filed a petition in the provincial service tribunal against the decision.

The attack left Mr Murtaza dead on the spot, said an official, who visited the spot. He said the attackers escaped soon after committing the crime.

The deceased hailed from Sard Cheena village of Razaar.

The Yar Hussain police registered an FIR against unknown assailants.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023

