Two Charsadda medics suspended over ‘negligence’

CHARSADDA: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan has suspended two doctors of the district headquarters hospital Charsadda for their ‘negligence and inappropriate behaviour’ with patients.

The suspended doctors include Adnan and Nauman, both medical officers at the hospital.

An inquiry was ordered against them after a video of their ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with patients and their attendants went viral on social media platforms.

The two doctors were suspended after the allegations against them were proved during the inquiry, according to a health department statement.

The chief minister said that such attitude towards people by government employees was not acceptable. He said that such inappropriate behaviour of a few public servants brought disrepute to the entire doctors’ community and public servants.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2023