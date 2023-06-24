DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2023

Minister defends port deal with UAE firm

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari has rejected the baseless impression created by former PTI minister and analysts that the Karachi Port has been sold out to the UAE government for $50 million.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Friday, the minister said the port had not been handed over or sold to any country. “This is totally wrong. We will not give the port to any country.”

He said all the container terminals at twin ports have been constructed by the foreign companies. “Concession Agreements do not mean the transfer of property or selling off berths,” he stressed.

Various foreign government departments and companies are taking a keen interest in investing in Karachi Port which would further raise more revenues through rising business.

Hammad Azhar of PTI had tweeted that Karachi Port, the most profitable entity, leased out for $50m and profits would now be repatriated out of the country.

Muzzamil Aslam commented that handing over the port for $50m does not make sense at all. The government can impose royalty by itself. There will be more profit outflows than this meagre $50m.

Mr Sabzwari said Mr Hammad does not know that this is not the first time that a concession agreement has been signed.

He said the agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and KPT will generate about $5-7 million in revenue for the KPT and pave the way for the fresh investment of around $2bn in the maritime sector.

Mr Sabzwari was of the view that the presence of an international player suggests its confidence in Pakistan’s economy and that the arrival of ADP would improve the financial health of KPT through revenue generation.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Modi goes to D.C.
Updated 24 Jun, 2023

Modi goes to D.C.

The reasons why the US is courting India are obvious.
Beyond mandate
24 Jun, 2023

Beyond mandate

IT is another significant milestone in the annals of litigation involving land — specifically, the wholesale...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2023

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S chief minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, knows exactly how to keep the fickle-minded legislators...
Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...