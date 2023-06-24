DAWN.COM Logo

Indus Motor shuts Karachi plant

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 08:53am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles, has decided to shut down its plant from June 26-27 due to insufficient inventory levels to maintain the production.

In a stock filing on Friday, IMC said the company continues to face hurdles in the import of raw materials and receiving clearance of its consignments on account of challenges in opening of letters of credit (LCs) and supply issues by certain foreign vendors.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

