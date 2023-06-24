Indus Motor shuts Karachi plant

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles, has decided to shut down its plant from June 26-27 due to insufficient inventory levels to maintain the production.

In a stock filing on Friday, IMC said the company continues to face hurdles in the import of raw materials and receiving clearance of its consignments on account of challenges in opening of letters of credit (LCs) and supply issues by certain foreign vendors.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023