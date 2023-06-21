ISLAMABAD: The Pu­­blic Accounts Committee on Tuesday criticised a controversial draft law seeking increases in perks and privileges for former and future heads of Senate, arguing that it would burden an already troubled economy.

“Pakistan is running from pillar to post for loans. Rest assured, all the members will challenge and reject this bill seeking in­­c­r­eases in privileges of heads of the lower house when the issue is discussed in the National Assembly,” said Noor Alam Khan, Chair­man of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Senate adopted the controversial bill last week for enhancing privileges enjoyed by former and current chairmen of the Senate and other members of the parliament’s upper house.

The draft law proposed the provision of a lifetime full security detail of at least 10 persons to all former Senate chairmen. It also proposed that the government bear expenditure on travel of their domestic staff as well as family members.

Noor Alam Khan lamented that the draft law proposed enhancing of perks for life and extending them to their adopted children.

“In view of the country’s dire economic conditions, the ruling elite needs to focus on the needs of the common man,” said Mr Khan.

All the members of the PAC opposed approval of privileges of heads of Senate with retrospective effect.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2023