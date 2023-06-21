DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2023

Pu­­blic Accounts Committee mocks move to raise Senate perks

Jamal Shahid Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Pu­­blic Accounts Committee on Tuesday criticised a controversial draft law seeking increases in perks and privileges for former and future heads of Senate, arguing that it would burden an already troubled economy.

“Pakistan is running from pillar to post for loans. Rest assured, all the members will challenge and reject this bill seeking in­­c­r­eases in privileges of heads of the lower house when the issue is discussed in the National Assembly,” said Noor Alam Khan, Chair­man of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Senate adopted the controversial bill last week for enhancing privileges enjoyed by former and current chairmen of the Senate and other members of the parliament’s upper house.

The draft law proposed the provision of a lifetime full security detail of at least 10 persons to all former Senate chairmen. It also proposed that the government bear expenditure on travel of their domestic staff as well as family members.

Noor Alam Khan lamented that the draft law proposed enhancing of perks for life and extending them to their adopted children.

“In view of the country’s dire economic conditions, the ruling elite needs to focus on the needs of the common man,” said Mr Khan.

All the members of the PAC opposed approval of privileges of heads of Senate with retrospective effect.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thriving racket
Updated 21 Jun, 2023

Thriving racket

The FIA has swung into action and several traffickers allegedly involved in human smuggling have been arrested in the country.
The politics of cricket
21 Jun, 2023

The politics of cricket

WITH Najam Sethi pulling out of the race for chairmanship, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to have a third chief ...
Ali Wazir’s arrest
21 Jun, 2023

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE state’s cat-and-mouse game with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement seems to have resumed in earnest. One of its ...
Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...