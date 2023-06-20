Govt announces three-day public holiday for Eidul Azha

The government has announced a three-day public holiday for the occasion of Eidul Azha, which will be celebrated on 29 June.

As per a press release issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been announced from June 29 to July 1 (Thursday to Saturday), providing a long weekend to the public to celebrate the holy festival.

The notification stated that offices with five-day working week will be closed on June 29 and 30 (Thursday and Friday) while offices observing six-day working week will be closed on July 1 (Saturday) as well.

Eidul Azha is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated on day 10 of the Holy pilgrimage month of Zilhaj.

Muslims across the country celebrate the annual festival of Eidul Azha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

The Zilhaj moon was sighted on Monday and the official announcement in this regard was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.