DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

Zilhaj moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 29

Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 08:17pm
<p>Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addresses a press conference in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addresses a press conference in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The Zilhaj moon has been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Monday evening.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee at the main offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi, during which Maulana Azad said the sky remained clear in most parts of the country.

“Testimonies of the moon of Zilhaj being sighted were received from several areas, including Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Ghotki, Karachi, Bahawalnagar and Peshawar.

“So it was unanimously decided that the first of Zilhaj … will fall on June 20, 2023 and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023” he announced.

The meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also held at their respective headquarters today.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and Oman announced that Eidul Azha in both countries would be celebrated on June 28 after the Zilhaj moon was sighted there on Sunday.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...
Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...