Zilhaj moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 29

The Zilhaj moon has been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Monday evening.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee at the main offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi, during which Maulana Azad said the sky remained clear in most parts of the country.

“Testimonies of the moon of Zilhaj being sighted were received from several areas, including Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Ghotki, Karachi, Bahawalnagar and Peshawar.

“So it was unanimously decided that the first of Zilhaj … will fall on June 20, 2023 and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023” he announced.

The meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also held at their respective headquarters today.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and Oman announced that Eidul Azha in both countries would be celebrated on June 28 after the Zilhaj moon was sighted there on Sunday.