DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2023

Govt announces Eidul Fitr holidays from April 21-25

Dawn.com Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 12:01pm

The government has announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

As per the official notification released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Friday, April 21, to Tuesday, April 25, providing a five-day long break for citizens to celebrate the holy festival.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 21st to 25th April 2023 (Friday to Tuesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr,” the notification dated April 13 said.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 21 or April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon.

