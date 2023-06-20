PTI chairman’s interim bail extended in 16 cases

ISLAMABAD: While PTI chairman Imran Khan secured an extension in interim bail in 16 cases on Monday, he also approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Balochistan High Court’s rejection of his plea to quash an FIR and arrest warrants related to the murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Mr Khan appeared before the different courts of Islamabad in connection with different cases registered against him for inciting violence, defaming institutions and violation of law.

Along with his spouse, the ex-premier also appeared before the accountability court in connection with a corruption case. The court granted pre-arrest interim bail to Bushra Bibi and extended Mr Khan’s bail in the same case.

Accountability Judge Moham­mad Bashir granted Bushra Bibi bail against Rs500,000 surety bonds till July 4.

Imran challenges BHC’s rejection of his plea to quash FIR, warrants in Quetta lawyer’s murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also gran­ted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in the FIR registered against her in Kohsar police station in connection with a forged receipt of Toshakhana gifts.

The court directed her to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000 and adjourned further hearing till July 4.

Mr Khan also briefly talked to the media persons while sitting in the courtroom.

When a reporter asked him the reason for which he is keen to hold dialogues with the military establishment, Mr Khan replied that “there is one reason, for the sake of country”.

Addressing the court, Mr Khan said that there was no mala fide on his part, the nation has known him for five decades.

Mr Khan said that he doesn’t know the people who stormed the Judicial Complex, the police started stone pelting and also teargas shelling on the protesters.

He alleged that an intelligence agency had taken over the complex on March 18 and he was advised to leave the premises as this could be a trap.

The prosecutor on the other hand argued that the record from Mr Khan’s tweets was self-explanatory as he motivated his followers for violent protest. He said that Mr Khan openly saying that he would be assassinated.

BHC orders challenged

Mr Khan filed a petition the Supreme Court to challenge Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) rejection of his earlier plea to quash an FIR and arrest warrants issued in relation to the murder of Senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

“The high court while entering into wrong premise of law and without considering the actual facts of the matter dismissed his petition in limine,” regretted a petition filed by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa and Sardar Shahbaz Ali Khosa on behalf of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition has sought leave to appeal against the high court order of June 15 at Quetta and quash the case since a grave miscarriage of justice has been occasioned to him, adding the petitioner was a victim of malicious prosecution on part of the complainant as well as local police who became instrumental at the hands of political rivals of the petitioner.

The conjectural and speculative nomination of the petitioner in sequel to the chain of events conspicuously spells out false implication of the former prime minister under undue influence, interference, malice and malafide at the alleged behest of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif whose successor daughter Maryam Nawaz has been loudly proclaiming level playing field elaborating the alleged elimination of the petitioner and having her father reinstated as prime minister for yet another term at any cost, has become instrumental in the maliciously and politically motivated persecution.

The petition has named Inspector General Police Balochistan, Super­intendent Police (Investigation) Ba­­lo­chistan, Siraj Ahmed Advo­cate, Anti-Terrorism Court Quetta, SHO Police Station and Investigating Officer Naseer Ahmed Notkani as respondents.

Shehryar Afridi remanded to jail

Meanwhile, a civil judge rejected a police request seeking to extend physical remand of former minister of state Shehryar Afridi.

The police produced him before the court after expiry of the remand and sought further custody.

The judge, however, declined the request and sent him Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023