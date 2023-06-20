Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB race

KARACHI: PCB interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi has pulled out of the race to become the board’s next chief.

The committee, which took office under Mr Sethi in December last year, was mandated to conduct the elections across PCB’s affiliated districts to form the body’s Board of Governors.

The task is almost complete now, with two nominations awaited from PM Shehbaz Sharif — the PCB’s patron-in-chief — to complete the 10-member BoG.

Until late on Monday night, Mr Sethi was touted to be the PM’s pick, before the 75-year-old announced his withdrawal from the mix.

“Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi wrote on Twitter. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023