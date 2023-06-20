DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2023

Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB race

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 09:40am

KARACHI: PCB interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi has pulled out of the race to become the board’s next chief.

The committee, which took office under Mr Sethi in December last year, was mandated to conduct the elections across PCB’s affiliated districts to form the body’s Board of Governors.

The task is almost complete now, with two nominations awaited from PM Shehbaz Sharif — the PCB’s patron-in-chief — to complete the 10-member BoG.

Until late on Monday night, Mr Sethi was touted to be the PM’s pick, before the 75-year-old announced his withdrawal from the mix.

“Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi wrote on Twitter. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Health for all
20 Jun, 2023

Health for all

THOUGH the situation may have improved since the time of independence, Pakistan’s health indicators are hardly...
An unravelling?
Updated 20 Jun, 2023

An unravelling?

The country desperately needs elections, but will we see a clear leadership emerging after the polls?
Refugee Day
20 Jun, 2023

Refugee Day

STATELESS, forced out by conflict, climate crises and persecution, refugees are seared in the global mindscape as...
Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...